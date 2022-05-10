5 things to know for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Russia pounds Odessa as more civilians are found dead, RBC refuses to refund an Ontario woman thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges because of her PIN, and ousted "Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach on her newfound fame at home. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Russia on the attack: Russia is bombarding the port city Odessa, Ukrainian officials said as they announced the discovery of 44 civilian bodies in the rubble of a building Tuesday.

2. Credit card fraud: An Ontario woman is warning people about their choice of credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.

3. End of the line: Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White is dead after she and escaped inmate Casey White were located in Indiana earlier Monday, according to authorities.

4. Jacob Hoggard trial: A second woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to take the stand at his sex assault trial today.

5. Child-care program: A new study suggests the amount fees will be reduced under the federal government's child-care program depends on where Canadians live.

One more thing…

Funny money: Thousands of fake toonies have been seized after they were found circulating across Canada. Here's how to tell if you have one.

The genuine coin on the bottom left, versus the counterfeit on the top left. Fine details of the bear's paws have been modified on the counterfeit coins, police say. (Supplied: RCMP)