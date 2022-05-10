5 things to know for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

5 Things to Know

EDITORS' PICKS

How shortwave radio is resurfacing as a tool in Ukraine

In a world of mobile phones, satellites and the internet, some old school technology is making a major comeback. The shortwave radio, used by spies for decades to send encrypted messages, is being resurrected for the war in Ukraine.

Canada

World

Local Highlights

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Climate and Environment

How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens

Hope and optimism often blossom in the experts toiling in the gloomy fields of global warming,COVID-19 and Alzheimer's disease. How climate scientists like Gill or emergency room doctors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic cope with their depressing day-to-day work, yet remain hopeful, can offer help to ordinary people dealing with a world going off the rails, psychologists said.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.