TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 4.99 per cent of the country's population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Misconduct allegations: The House of Commons national defence committee studying allegations of sexual misconduct against Canada’s former chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance will expand its work to review allegations against his successor and will call on top Liberal aides to testify.

2. Long-term care: The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated and brought to light issues with Canada's long-term care facilities, exposing poor conditions and leaving some seniors actively looking at living at home longer.

3. WE charity: After initially declining a committee appearance before the House of Commons ethics committee, WE Charity founders Craig and Marc Kielburger have proposed to attend with the presence of their legal representative.

4. National day of observance: The federal government is designating March 11 -- the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic -- a national day of observance to commemorate those who have died due to the virus.

5. Systemic racism: For many Black and racialized viewers, Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan was a high-profile example of how systemic racism plays out in the workplace and how it can lead to feelings of isolation.

One more thing…

Furry friends: Researchers from Poland have uncovered an ancient Egyptian pet cemetery containing the remains of nearly 600 animals, including cats, dogs and monkeys.