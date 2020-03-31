TORONTO -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Canada has passed 7,000 confirmed cases with 89 deaths and 1,079 people recovered. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Coronavirus in Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that the military is "gearing up" to join the fight against COVID-19 while the federal government has expanded the wage subsidy for Canadian businesses, no matter their size.

2. Nursing home outbreak: Public health officials say at least nine residents of a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. have died following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at the facility. More than half of its residents are now sick.

3. Super-spreaders: While no specific individual has been identified as a super-spreader in Canada, there have been clusters from coast-to-coast where coronavirus infections could have originated from one infected individual.

4. Economic cost: Air Canada will temporarily lay off 16,500 employees starting this week as the airline industry continues to struggle with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Comparing countries: With the influx of data on COVID-19 coming from affected countries around the world, experts underscore the importance of context when looking at the numbers. CTVNews.ca breaks down how to understand the data.

One more thing…

In pictures: New satellite images show a bird's-eye view of the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, revealing its impact on travel, border activity and leisure.