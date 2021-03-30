TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 14.66 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. AstraZeneca vaccine: Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended pausing administration of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to those under the age of 55 due to reports of blood clots occurring in vaccine recipients in Europe.

2. Derek Chauvin trial: A man who was among onlookers shouting at a Minneapolis police officer to get off George Floyd last May is to continue testifying at Derek Chauvin's trial today, a day after he described seeing Floyd struggle for air and 'slowly fade away.'

3. Vaccine priority: Dialysis patients risk being exposed to COVID-19 multiple times a week and have a mortality rate between 20 and 30 per cent, but doctors say they have fallen through the cracks when it comes to vaccine priority.

4. Amber Alert system: Ontario's Amber Alert system risks alienating the public by issuing alerts, sometimes late at night, that people perceive they can't usefully respond to, an expert argues.

5. Dr. Google: According to a new study from the U.S., turning to Google for health concerns does not make a person's assessment of their symptoms less accurate or worsen their anxiety.

One more thing…

Camp grounds: Ontario residents itching to explore the great outdoors after a year of lockdowns are struggling to secure campsites in provincial parks, where demand is up almost 100 per cent over last year, according to the government.