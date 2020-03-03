TORONTO -- Welcome to the new 5 Things! CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme has all the news you need to start your day -- now in audio format.

The fight for the Democratic presidential nomination comes to a head today, when millions of voters in 14 states and one territory head to the polls on the biggest day of the Democratic primary campaign: Super Tuesday. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Super Tuesday: The Oklahoma campaign offices for U.S. Democratic presidential contenders Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have been left scrambling after their candidates suddenly dropped out and endorsed former vice-president Joe Biden.

2. Coronavirus in Canada: Ontario is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, bringing Canada's total to 27. CTVNews.ca explains the common symptoms of COVID-19, how the disease spreads, and what anyone who fears they may have been infected should do.

3. COVID-19 scams: As cases of the novel coronavirus spread around the world, online scammers posing as World Health Organization officials are capitalizing on the outbreak to target individuals and organizations with phishing scams.

4. Israel elections: Embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces an uncertain path to staying in office even as preliminary results show his party pulling ahead of opponents in Israel's third election in less than a year.

5. Syrian refugees: Thousands of migrants are searching for ways into Greece days after Turkey declared its borders with Europe open in an attempt to force the EU to help it handle the growing fallout from Syria's war.

One more thing…

Pot prize: A B.C. grandfather is questioning when it is appropriate to offer cannabis prizes in raffles after his eight-year-old grandson won a $200 stash of pot products at a local youth hockey tournament.