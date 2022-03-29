Indigenous delegates recount residential school experiences to Pope Francis, Canada tables its new emissions reduction plan in Parliament today, and Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Eugene Melnyk: Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. The NHL franchise revealed he was battling an undisclosed illness.

2. 'Today is about our own life': For elder Angie Crerar of the Metis Nation of Alberta, the journey to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis was a lifetime in the making.

3. Papal apology: Author and longtime Vatican correspondent Gerard O'Connell expects Pope Francis will want to be in Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.

4. Emissions reduction: Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will table Canada's new greenhouse gas emissions plan in Parliament this morning.

5. How much will they cost?: As Canada enters negotiations to purchase F-35 fighter jets, the federal procurement minister won't put a specific price tag on how much they will cost.

One more thing…

Could he lose the Oscar?: Did Will Smith's actions violate the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences code of conduct and could that result in his best actor award being rescinded?