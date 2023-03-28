A warning for consumers to expect to pay more next month for three key items, a reminder about COVID-19 booster shots, and police reveal what's known so far about a deadly shooting at a Nashville school.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Budget 2023: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to table a federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, which a federal source says will include plans to go after predatory lending and more details on dental care as part of a pitch to make life more affordable.

2. Planned attack: The suspect in a Nashville school shooting on Monday had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance before killing three students and three adults in the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.

3. Prepare to pay more: Starting April 1, taxes on certain products will increase, while supply chain issues are expected to affect the availability of some food items.

4. Coronavirus confusion: With the latest messaging aimed at specific groups and COVID-19 cases seemingly stable across the country, many Canadians might be left wondering if or when they should schedule their next booster shot. Here is a summary of the current vaccination guidelines.

5. 'It's horrific': Ten people were injured in an explosion in Calgary on Monday that completely destroyed one home and damaged 10 more.

One more thing…

