TORONTO -- The House of Commons will resume today to pass emergency legislation worth billions of dollars to support Canadians and the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic while Canada's case total has surged passed 2,000. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. COVID-19 questions: CTV's Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme sat down with infectious disease specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy to discuss 20 questions that matter most to Canadians amid COVID-19, from possible treatments to dispelling misconceptions.

2. Emergency spending: The federal Liberals appear to be backing away from a proposal to grant their government sweeping spending power without parliamentary approval as part of emergency economic measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Canadians abroad: According to the Canada Border Services Agency, more than a million Canadians returned from abroad last week amid heightened coronavirus warnings, while many others are still waiting for a flight home.

4. Chloroquine phosphate: A drug that was developed to combat malaria during the Second World War is now being widely touted as a potential treatment for COVID-19, but a Canadian doctor warns the hype is "dangerous."

5. Physical distancing: Ryan Reynolds and Michael Buble are among the celebrities who told Canadians to "stay home" and keep everyone safe, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off a Twitter chain to spread the word about the seriousness of COVID-19.

One more thing…

#ABrightSpot: CTVNews.ca is introducing a new series of uplifting stories as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. Share your tips for stories that provide "a bright spot" in a dark time by emailing us here. Please include your full name, city, and a phone number or email where we can reach you.