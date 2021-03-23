TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 9.12 per cent of the country's population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Supermarket shooting: A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed 10 people Monday, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene, authorities said. One suspect is in custody.

2. Second dose delay: Canada’s top scientist is advising against extending the time between doses of COVID-19 vaccines to four months in seniors, arguing the research isn’t there to justify the delay for them and others with pre-existing conditions.

3. RCMP report: A report released Monday by a civilian watchdog group offered recommendations on how the RCMP could address its missteps in its investigation into the killing of Indigenous man Colten Boushie.

4. Mental health: A report tracking mental health in Canada during the pandemic has scored Canadians’ mental health in the negatives for eleven straight months, and suggests many fear that revealing an illness could damage their careers.

5. Gas prices: Since dropping to multiyear lows last spring, gasoline prices have been on the rise, eclipsing pre-pandemic levels.

One more thing…

Cottage country: CTV's Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid analyzes the booming recreational property market, which is blurring the lines between primary residences and cottages.