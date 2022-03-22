The federal Liberals and NDP strike a tentative deal to keep the government in power until 2025, CP Rail workers are back on the job, and no survivors are found after a Chinese airliner crash. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Let's make a deal: The federal Liberals and NDP have worked out a tentative agreement that would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until 2025, CTV News has confirmed.

2. Conservative leadership: A new survey has indicated which Conservative Party of Canada leadership contenders certain groups find most appealing.

3. Airspace ban: The federal government says it has tightened rules for Russian aircraft after a commercial airliner was able to circumvent a ban on entering Canadian airspace late last month.

4. CP Rail stoppage: The Canadian Pacific Railway and the union representing 3,000 of its workers say they have agreed to final and binding arbitration to end a work stoppage.

5. No survivors: Rescuers haven't found any survivors in their search of the scattered wreckage of a China Eastern plane that crashed with 132 aboard, according to state media.

One more thing…

COVID-19 transmission: The rate of COVID-19 transmission to a newborn from the birthing parent is less than two per cent, according to a new analysis of data from more than 470 studies.