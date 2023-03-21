5 things to know for Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says "targeted inflation relief" is coming in the 2023 federal budget, an Ottawa board of health member feels the love following a body-shaming message, and a former NHL player's son is charged for pushing a wheelchair down a flight of stairs. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Federal budget 2023: The coming 2023 federal budget will "exercise fiscal restraint" while also making "significant" investments in Canada's health-care system and building a clean economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.

2. Body shaming: A member of the City of Ottawa's board of health is speaking out about body shaming after receiving a letter that said she shouldn't serve on the board because of her weight.

3. Carson Briere charged: Three misdemeanour charges were filed Monday against the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere after a video posted on social media showed him and a fellow athlete pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.

4. Closing sales: Nordstrom is expected to begin liquidating its stores Tuesday, a day after the U.S. retailer's Canadian branch got court permission to start selling off merchandise.

5. Inflation report: Statistics Canada is set to release its consumer price index for February, providing an update on how much the cost of living is rising.

One more thing…

Happiness: What are the world's happiest countries in 2023?

Finland, where Aleksi street in Helsinki is pictured, is No. 1 for happiness for the sixth year in a row. (CNN-peeterv/iStockphoto/Getty Images)