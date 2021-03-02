TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 3.72 per cent of the population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. AstraZeneca vaccine: Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is not recommending the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in individuals aged 65 years and older.

2. Vaccine rollout: Vaccination efforts in Canada are beginning to expand as Ontario, Quebec and B.C. started or announced plans to vaccinate older seniors living in the community on Monday.

3. Mental health: The death by suicide of a New Brunswick teen who unsuccessfully sought help at a hospital highlights the lack of coordinated mental health supports available to Canadians, says a youth mental health advocate.

4. Video games: As the pandemic rages on, more Canadians are looking to video games to pass their time indoors. But a global shortage in computer chips has made it difficult for buyers to get their hands on game consoles and PC graphics cards.

5. Online privacy: Messaging apps have been a handy way to stay in touch with family, friends and co-workers, especially given the ongoing pandemic. But there are serious privacy concerns associated with many of them.

One more thing…

Pandemic scams: March is fraud prevention month and financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid highlights the 5 most popular scams Canadians are falling victim to during the COVID-19 pandemic.