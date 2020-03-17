TORONTO -- Health officials say three more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus have been recorded in B.C. while the total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada has surpassed 400. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Closed border: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadians abroad to come home while they still can as Canada shuts the border to non-Canadian citizens, with a few exceptions.

2. Flights suspended: In response to the travel restrictions announced by PM Trudeau, WestJet Airlines says it is suspending all international and transborder flights for the next 30 days to help control the spread of COVID-19.

3. Coronavirus cases: Canada's new border restrictions do not apply to U.S. citizens, causing concern in British Columbia which is home to one of the busiest border crossings and the country's highest virus death toll.

4. Canadian hospitals: Hospitals across Canada have begun taking drastic measures as a way of limiting the spread of COVID-19 inside their doors including cancelling elective surgeries and setting up off-site screening facilities.

5. 'A ghost town': From empty streets to balcony greetings, Canadians in Europe are sharing what life is like under lockdown with one describing the experience like something out of a movie.

One more thing…

Working remotely: As many Canadian employees shift to working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, some are sharing tips on how to stay productive when you are not used to working outside the office.