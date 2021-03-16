TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 6.71 per cent of the country's population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. AstraZeneca vaccine: The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to change its stance on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to now recommend its use for Canadians over the age of 65, a senior government source tells CTV News.

2. Kielburgers testify: WE Charity co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger say they are taking a stand against the "political crossfire" that has "destroyed" their organization over the last nine months.

3. Same-sex unions: Catholic LBGTQ2S+ advocates in Canada are expressing their disappointment after their church formally indicated that it would not bless same-sex unions.

4. Child separation: A four-year-old rescued from a detention camp in Syria is doing well at her new home in Canada, according to her Canadian aunt -- but she keeps crying for her mother, who remains in Syria after allowing other relatives to take the child to safety.

5. Vaccine questions: With Canada's vaccine rollout expanding with the arrival of larger shipments of vaccines, doses are beginning to be administered to more people across the country, but lots of questions remain about how this is all going to work.

One more thing…

Long trip: A giant Arctic walrus spotted on a rock off the coast of Ireland likely fell asleep on an iceberg and drifted far from home, one marine biologist says.