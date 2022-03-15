A flight carrying Freedom Convoy supporters is under investigation, new documents reveal the London, Ont., attack suspect may have accessed white supremacist content, and pro wrestling legend Scott Hall dies at the age of 63. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Vaccine screen: A chartered flight that brought Freedom Convoy supporters from Western Canada to Ottawa is being investigated to ensure passengers were properly screened for COVID-19 vaccination.

2. London attack: New court documents reveal that the 20-year-old man accused of killing a Muslim family in London, Ont., had what appeared to be "hate related material" on a device.

3. Volunteer fighter hurt: A Canadian man was injured when a military base near Ukraine's western border was struck by Russian missiles, says the head of an organization now helping the volunteer fighter get back home.

4. Addressing Parliament: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will virtually address Canada's Parliament today, where he's expected to speak about the ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine.

5. Scott Hall: Scott Hall, professional wrestling's "Bad Guy" who revolutionized the industry as a founding member of the New World Order faction, has died. He was 63.

One more thing…

Canada's opioid crisis: More than 24,000 people across Canada have died from opioid toxicity in the last five years. CTVNews.ca analyzes the data and shares the stories of parents who have lost children to overdoses.