5 things to know for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Two people are dead after a pickup truck hits a number of pedestrians in Quebec, a topless protester crashes the Juno Awards stage, and an Ottawa Valley woman is charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs are rescued. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Pedestrian nightmare: Two people are dead and nine injured after a pickup truck hit several pedestrians in downtown Amqui on Monday in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec.

2. Streaking Junos: A wildly unpredictable Juno Awards on Monday saw a topless protester charge the stage, leading to some feisty words from Avril Lavigne.

3. 'Horror and disgust': An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as "traumatizing" conditions.

4. Royal apathy: New polling results suggest Canadians are largely indifferent to King Charles III, and more than half believe his May 6 coronation is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.

5. Foreign registry fallout: Sen. Yuen Pau Woo questions whether a foreign influence registry might become "a modern form of Chinese exclusion," and says angry reaction to his suggestion proves his point about racial profiling and stigmatization.

One more thing…

PM salary: Most Canadians don't know how much the prime minister earns, according to a survey.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, March 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang