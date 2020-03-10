TORONTO -- Canada has reported its first death in connection to COVID-19 after a man died at a long-term care home in B.C. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Coronavirus symptoms: Some COVID-19 patients say they experienced "extremely mild" symptoms before testing positive for the novel coronavirus, raising concerns that the virus is being spread by some who don't realize they are infected.

2. COVID-19 cases: A man in his 80s with underlying health problems has died of COVID-19 at a North Vancouver nursing home where two workers and at least one other resident are also infected.

3. Outbreak peak: As a growing number of countries around the world confirm more cases and deaths from COVID-19, the impact on people's lives is being increasingly felt, prompting questions about when this global outbreak will peak.

4. Conversion therapy ban: Justice Minister David Lametti has added another bill to the government's agenda, tabling new amendments to the Criminal Code to crack down on the practice of conversion therapy in Canada.

5. Fighting misinformation: Twitter and Facebook have taken action to discredit an edited video of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden shared by U.S. President Donald Trump, labelling the clip "manipulated media."

One more thing…

Tax season: As Canadians prepare to file their income tax, experts say missed deductions and failing to file remain the top mistakes made by taxpayers. CTVNews.ca explains some of the most costly errors to avoid while filing your taxes.