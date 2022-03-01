A Russian convoy bears down on Kyiv, an Ontario soccer player trades his cleats for combat boots to fight in Ukraine, and COVID-19 restrictions at the border have been eased. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday, and a 65-kilometre long convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatens the capital.

2. Canada ships arms: Canada will be supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons and ammunition to be used against the Russian-led attack, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced.

3. 'You know that you might die': A Guelph, Ont., soccer player has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.

4. Soiled spuds: Potato farmers on Prince Edward Island expect to have finished destroying about 136 million kilograms of potatoes by Friday.

5. New travel rules: Eased COVID-19 restrictions at the border have taken effect, with fully vaccinated travellers no longer needing an expensive pre-arrival molecular test result to enter Canada.

One more thing…

Long-haul symptom: Many who are on the mend from COVID-19 may have noticed a confusing symptom plaguing them for weeks: a sudden, unexplained spiking of their heart rate.