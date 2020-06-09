TORONTO -- Canada has more than 96,000 total cases of COVID-19, adding more than 500 cases in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Failed reforms: Citing decades of failed reform, Canadian protesters against anti-Black racism have rallied around another call for change: "defund the police."

2. Body cameras: RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has agreed to outfit some Mounties with body cameras following a discussion with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the midst of worldwide protests against police brutality.

3. Global cases: More than 136,000 cases of the novel coronavirus were reported to the World Health Organization on Sunday, the most reported in a single day so far during the pandemic.

4. CERB fraud: The federal government is looking into new punishments for Canadians who defraud the Canada Emergency Response Benefit program, according to a copy of a draft piece of legislation.

5. Cool off: With the closure of public swimming pools across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many may be left wondering how safe these spaces will be once they reopen, but experts say there’s little to worry about.

One more thing…

Magic mushrooms: A handful of terminally ill Canadians who are suffering from anxiety are appealing to the federal health minister to allow them compassionate grounds to use an illegal drug found in 'magic mushrooms.'