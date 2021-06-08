TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 70.79 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Hit-and-run: The Muslim community reacted in horror and shock at what police are investigating as a hate-motivated car attack that killed four family members and left a young boy injured in London, Ont., on Sunday evening.

2. Vaccine eligibility: The drugmaker Moderna has filed for Health Canada authorization to administer its COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents.

3. Child welfare system: The residential school system has been replaced by Canada’s child welfare system, advocates say, citing chronic federal government underfunding for services on reserves and the disproportionate rate of Indigenous children in foster care.

4. Cancel Canada Day: There are renewed calls to cancel the Canada Day holiday this year, as Canadians grapple with the recent discovery of an unmarked burial site at a former residential school in B.C.

5. Searching for answers: The 215 First Nations children buried in unmarked graves near a former residential school were found using ground-penetrating radar. Here's what you need to know about GPR and how it works.

'Stick with it': Former Toronto Raptors star and NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh shares his story and gives advice to young athletes in his new book "Letters to a Young Athlete."