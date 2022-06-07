5 things to know for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

A Canadian teen is arrested after allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting south of the border, a driver accused of hitting four people at a memorial march turns themselves in, and the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup dreams are snuffed out. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Canadian teen arrested: A 17-year-old has been arrested in Canada for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Pride event in the United States.

2. Driver turns self in: A driver accused of hitting four people walking in a residential school march in British Columbia over the weekend has turned himself in, according to RCMP.

3. Party rebellion: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scrambling to regain authority after surviving a no-confidence vote that has left him in a severely weakened state.

4. Back on the pitch: Still seeking a new deal with Soccer Canada regarding compensation after qualifying for the World Cup, the Canadian men's soccer team has returned to the field after cancelling a friendly against Panama over the weekend.

5. Clean sweep: Artturi Lehkonen scores the overtime dagger as the Colorado Avalanche eliminate the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference final.

One more thing…

Definition of 'fully vaccinated': As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of COVID-19 vaccines, experts say it's time Canadian public health authorities revise the definition of "fully vaccinated."

Francesca Paceri, a registered pharmacist technician, carefully fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Dec. 15, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)