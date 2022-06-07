5 things to know for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Canadian teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Florida Pride event: police
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Canada for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Pride event in Florida.
1. Canadian teen arrested: A 17-year-old has been arrested in Canada for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Pride event in the United States.
2. Driver turns self in: A driver accused of hitting four people walking in a residential school march in British Columbia over the weekend has turned himself in, according to RCMP.
3. Party rebellion: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scrambling to regain authority after surviving a no-confidence vote that has left him in a severely weakened state.
4. Back on the pitch: Still seeking a new deal with Soccer Canada regarding compensation after qualifying for the World Cup, the Canadian men's soccer team has returned to the field after cancelling a friendly against Panama over the weekend.
5. Clean sweep: Artturi Lehkonen scores the overtime dagger as the Colorado Avalanche eliminate the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference final.
Definition of 'fully vaccinated': As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of COVID-19 vaccines, experts say it's time Canadian public health authorities revise the definition of "fully vaccinated."
Francesca Paceri, a registered pharmacist technician, carefully fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Dec. 15, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't saying whether he supports President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from this week's Summit of the Americas.
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their daughter Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday.
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was meeting his Cabinet and trying to patch up his tattered authority on Tuesday after surviving a no-confidence vote that has left him a severely weakened leader.
David Moss has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the May 2020 killing of seven-year-old Bella Rose Desrosiers. He is seeking a ruling that he is not criminally responsible, Crown lawyer Shivani Naidu-Barrett told the judge-alone trial Monday.
An Ontario judge imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard on Monday, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan.
A police chief testified Monday that during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, he wasn't asked by the RCMP to send officers, though they were trained in responding to active shooters and were among the closest to the rampage.
Holding flowers and reciting verses of the Qur'an, members of the Muslim community in London, Ont., gathered for a prayer service Monday to remember four members of a family killed in what prosecutors have called a hate-motivated attack.
RCMP in Gimli, Man. is investigating after a 53-year-old woman from Winnipeg died while skydiving on Saturday.
The Dominican Republic's minister of the environment and natural resources - the son of a former president - was shot and killed in his office on Monday by a close friend, the office of the president said in a statement.
India's government sought on Monday to calm anger at home and abroad after two officials of the ruling BJP party made remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, with 38 people arrested for rioting in a northern city and a protest planned later in Mumbai.
The South Korean and U.S. militaries flew 20 fighter jets over waters off South Korea's western coast Tuesday in a continued show of force as a senior U.S. official warned of a forceful response if North Korea goes ahead with its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years.
The Trump campaign directed a group of Georgia Republicans to meet in secret and obscure their objectives in an email obtained by federal prosecutors as part of their recent investigation into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election in several swing states.
A documentary filmmaker who recorded members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group as they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, says he will testify during the first hearing of the House panel investigating the insurrection.
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Patrick Brown is calling on the party to release its membership list.
The online streaming bill will generate at least $1 billion a year for Canada's creative sector, including Indigenous programs, Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez told a committee of MPs on Monday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the actions of Chinese pilots toward Canadian planes taking part in a United Nations mission were irresponsible and provocative.
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada is launching a tool kit to help health authorities review maternal deaths.
A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in B.C., the province's Centre for Disease Control confirmed in a statement Monday.
Axon, the company best known for developing the Taser, said Monday it was halting plans to develop a Taser-equipped drone after a majority of its ethics board resigned over the controversial project.
Apple kicked off its annual developer conference by unveiling its next-generation mobile software, iOS 16, with new features that will let users personalize their lock screens and change how they text friends through iMessage.
China on Sunday launched a new three-person mission to complete assembly work on its permanent orbiting space station.
The 'Donkey Kong defence' came into play Monday at a civil trial over sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby, as his attorney pressed a key witness over previous statements that she had played the arcade game during a visit with Cosby to the Playboy Mansion in 1975, six years before its release.
A television commercial for a male body spray has been taken off the air in India, after critics said it made light of gang rape.
Australia's central bank on Tuesday lifted its benchmark interest rate for a second time in five weeks, changing the cash rate to 0.85 per cent from 0.35 per cent.
Shopify Inc. shareholders will vote on whether the company should adopt a new corporate governance structure that would give its chief executive a non-transferable founder share.
Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday after a bond sell-off on Wall Street fueled anxiety about a possible U.S. economic slowdown and Australia raised interest rates.
Queen Elizabeth said on Sunday she had been 'humbled and deeply touched' by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the British throne.
While Queen Elizabeth II was marking 70 years on the throne at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, an English tradition of a different sort was being celebrated at a hill in the southwest of England.
Experts say the well of goodwill created by the on-field success of Canada's soccer teams in recent months is quickly drying up amid a heated contract dispute between the men's national squad and Canada Soccer, the sport's national governing body.
Artturi Lehkonen scored at 1:19 of overtime as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Monday to complete a four-game sweep of the NHL's Western Conference final.
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
Two British Columbia cities with bylaws banning self-serve gas stations have no plans to reconsider as prices at the pumps soar past $2.35 per litre.
Metro Vancouver drivers who went to fill up their tank over the weekend were met with new record-breaking prices at the pumps.