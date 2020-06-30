TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 103,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 28,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Foreign workers: A single Windsor-Essex farm has been linked to 175 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, reigniting concerns about the rapid spread of the virus among temporary foreign workers.

2. New virus trends: New national modelling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada shows that "hotspots" remain in Ontario and Quebec, and the percentage of younger people contracting the virus has increased in the last month.

3. Common-law partners: Weeks after the Canada-U.S. border reopened to reunite families, some common-law partners say they're surprised to find themselves still being turned back.

4. Canadian vaccine: In a couple of weeks, a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed in Quebec will become the first Canadian-made vaccine candidate to enter human trials.

5. Swine flu: Researchers in China say they have identified a new influenza strain in pigs that could be the next "potential pandemic."

One more thing…

At the terminal: A travel blogger who had to fly home after self-isolating describes the "eerie" experience of air travel during the pandemic.