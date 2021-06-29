TORONTO -- Canada has fully vaccinated 31.64 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Heat wave: The record for Canada's hottest temperature has been broken once again, less than 24 hours after reaching a new all-time high in Lytton, B.C.

2. Detention camp: Global Affairs Canada confirms a Canadian woman has been released from an ISIS detention camp in northeastern Syria, following the earlier release of her four-year-old daughter.

3. Vehicle attack: The man accused of targeting Muslims in a deadly vehicle attack in London, Ont. made another court appearance Monday morning, confirming he has retained a lawyer.

4. Residential school investigations: The B.C. government is committing $12 million to help First Nations investigate former residential school sites.

5. Length of protection: A new peer-reviewed study suggests that mRNA vaccines like the ones made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna could offer years of protection against COVID-19.

One more thing…

'Citizen scientists': Two women have returned from their journey in the most northern part of Norway’s Arctic, where they spent a total of 18 months over the past two years living in isolation to gather data for scientists and research organizations.