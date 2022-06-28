5 things to know for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Trudeau defends military spending ahead of NATO summit as new report projects decline
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canadian military spending after a new NATO report this week showed Canada heading in the wrong direction.
A Freedom Convoy organizer has been arrested, a community is reeling from the death of a toddler and the moon is sporting some new pockmarks after a collision with a rocket. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Organizer arrested: Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
2. Ontario tragedy: An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
3. G7 coordination: As the G7 summit in Germany continues, leaders are considering a potential cap on the price of Russian gas exports in order to put pressure on Russia’s funds.
4. Canada Day concerns: The City of Ottawa is bracing itself for potential protests on Canada Day. The mayor says, "There won’t be occupiers because all of our planning is established around ensuring that people do not occupy our streets."
5. Deadly virus: A dangerously transmissible virus that affects rabbits has been detected in Ontario for the first time. Officials say the virus isn't known to affect humans.
One more thing...
Deep impact: According to NASA, there is a double crater on the moon now, formed when the discarded body of a rocket, struck the surface.
A rocket body hit the moon on March 4, creating a double crater, as indicated by the white arrow. (NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University/CNN)
At a time of enhanced global uncertainty and growing Chinese influence, the Canadian government faces mounting pressure to appoint a diplomatic representative in Beijing after the post has sat vacant for six months.
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade opening the door to abortion bans in the U.S., Canadian Tiktokers are welcoming Americans who are considering travelling north of the border to get an abortion.
Adults over 50 who have had COVID-19 are more likely to experience a shingles outbreak, according to a study published in May.
A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during the Second World War.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's recent remarks are just repeating something that has become commonplace in Quebec: the notion that multiculturalism is a threat, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Airbnb has codified a global policy that prohibits guests from hosting parties or events on all listed properties.
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to the stabbing deaths of two women.
The Montreal police's anti-gang squad has seized 'a significant quantity' of weapons and drugs in a joint-department operation running from Toronto to Quebec.
A high-profile sex scandal involving Prince Andrew is prompting a school in Dartmouth, N.S., to change its name. As of Aug. 1, Prince Andrew High School will be renamed Woodlawn High School, to reflect the name of the street and subdivision where the school is located.
Police say the body of a 21-year-old man who disappeared while swimming at a lake in Dartmouth, N.S., has been recovered.
The first 10 years of Syria's conflict, which started in 2011, killed more than 300,000 civilians, the United Nations said Tuesday -- the highest official estimate to date of conflict-related civilian deaths in the country.
France's president denounced Russia's fiery airstrike on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine as a 'new war crime' Tuesday and vowed the West's support for Kyiv would not waver, saying Moscow "cannot and should not win" the war with its neighbour.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans on Tuesday for a second referendum to be held on Scottish independence in October next year, vowing to take legal action to ensure a vote if the British government tried to block it.
A drone strike by the U.S.-led coalition in northwestern Syria killed a senior member of an al-Qaeda-linked group, Syrian opposition activists and the U.S. military said Tuesday.
A heckler who clapped former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the back at a campaign event was arrested, jailed for more than 24 hours and now faces an assault charge.
The commissioner of the inquiry examining Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in February has granted standing to the organizers, police and representatives of all three levels of government.
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a number of states south of the border have stopped performing abortions. If you're a Canadian who has had an abortion, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
The European Medicines Agency says it will begin reviewing data to decide if a smallpox vaccine made by the pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic might also be authorized for monkeypox, amid a growing outbreak of the disease across the continent.
Fossils of early human ancestors from a South African cave are 3.4 million to 3.6 million years old -- making them a million years older than previously suspected and shaking up the way researchers understand human origins and evolution.
German officials said Monday that numerous priceless artifacts taken from African nations during colonial times will be permanently returned.
A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of the Second World War in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers.
Mary Mara, an actress known for roles on 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan,' has died, her manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement to CNN. She was 61.
A representative for Johnny Depp has denied a recent report the actor would be returning to the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise.
Montreal-raised comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, leaving comedy fans across Canada grieving. He was 32.
The head of the European Central Bank said Tuesday that it will move gradually to combat soaring consumer prices with interest rate hikes in July and September but will keep its options open to "stamp out" inflation if it surges faster than expected.
Stocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street Tuesday as the broader market remains gripped by uncertainty over pervasive inflation, rising interest rates and the potential for a recession.
The May Garden Chinese Restaurant in Bedford, N.S., has introduced 'Bella' to its team -- a robot that helps deliver customers' orders to their tables.
Railroad company Amtrak has announced that its Maple Leaf Train, in conjunction with VIA Rail, is back in business.
A 125-year-old sailboat is set to return to the waters of British Columbia after being landlocked for more than 20 years.
Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday. He was 76.
Formula One condemned racist language after a slur reportedly directed at Lewis Hamilton by retired champion Nelson Piquet.
Calgary has been selected as the host city for the 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.
The federal government is delaying new emissions standards on gasoline and diesel another year but is demanding the oil and gas sector make bigger cuts to fuel emissions by 2030 given how much more money the companies are now making.