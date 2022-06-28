5 things to know for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

A Freedom Convoy organizer has been arrested, a community is reeling from the death of a toddler and the moon is sporting some new pockmarks after a collision with a rocket. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Organizer arrested: Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.

2. Ontario tragedy: An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.

3. G7 coordination: As the G7 summit in Germany continues, leaders are considering a potential cap on the price of Russian gas exports in order to put pressure on Russia’s funds.

4. Canada Day concerns: The City of Ottawa is bracing itself for potential protests on Canada Day. The mayor says, "There won’t be occupiers because all of our planning is established around ensuring that people do not occupy our streets."

5. Deadly virus: A dangerously transmissible virus that affects rabbits has been detected in Ontario for the first time. Officials say the virus isn't known to affect humans.

One more thing...

Deep impact: According to NASA, there is a double crater on the moon now, formed when the discarded body of a rocket, struck the surface.

A rocket body hit the moon on March 4, creating a double crater, as indicated by the white arrow. (NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University/CNN)