TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 101,600 total cases of COVID-19, with 300 new cases recorded in the last day. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ongoing protest: Protesters have occupied a Mississauga intersection since Sunday as the family of a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed by police calls for answers and justice.

2. Legion struggles: Royal Canadian Legion halls have been shuttered for months due to COVID-19, and now some are facing the prospect of never opening up again.

3. Follow the rules: Mexico's Ambassador to Canada Juan Jose Gomez Camacho says any Canadian farm that fails to follow COVID-19 rules will not receive help from any Mexican workers.

4. Sanitizer recall: Health Canada has added more hand sanitizers to its growing list of products being recalled due to the presence of industrial-grade ethanol.

5. Limited immunity: New research in China suggests that the antibodies for COVID-19 immunity do not last as long as antibodies for many similar respiratory viruses, particularly among asymptomatic carriers.

One more thing…

Medical mystery: Doctors in India were baffled by an 11-year-old girl who was admitted to hospital, seemingly healthy except for one issue: she couldn’t stop crying blood.