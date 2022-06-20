5 things to know for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Canada will be investing billions to upgrade North America’s aging defence systems, plastic bags and containers are on their way out, and blood-sucking creatures are threatening to upend the delicate balance of the Great Lakes. Here’s what you need to know today.

1. NORAD funding: Defence Minister Anita Anand announces that Canada will be spending $4.9 billion on continental defence over the next six years, but details on how this will work are still scarce.

2. Hockey Canada grilled: The orginization is facing scrutiny from parliamentarians due to their handling of an alleged sexual assault four years ago.

3. Stuck in limbo: One of the many refugees stuck in a hotel in Canada awaiting proper resettlement is a transgender woman from Syria, who said she feels like a “criminal” trapped in the hotel for months after her harrowing journey to get here.

4. Plastic ban: Over the next few years, the federal government will be phasing out plastic bags and takeout containers, starting with a ban on importing them that goes into effect by the end of this year.

5. Marine bloodsuckers: The sea lamprey, a snake-like fish that can suction cup to other fish to drain their blood, has been wreaking havoc in the Great Lakes, and the Great Lakes Fishery Commission is raising awareness of their detrimental impact.

One more thing…

Sunscreen may not be enough this summer, as skin cancer rates are on the rise in Canada, according to a new study from McGill University. Check out this advice from experts on how to protect yourself.

People enjoy Westboro Beach as temperatures hit 31C in Ottawa on Friday, May 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick