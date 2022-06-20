5 things to know for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

5 things to know for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Don't have nukes? War in Ukraine may shape world's arsenals

Vulnerable countries will look to the lessons from Ukraine — especially whether Russia succeeds in swallowing big pieces of Ukraine while brandishing its nuclear arsenal to hold other nations at bay — as they consider keeping or pursuing nuclear weapons, security experts say.

