TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 99,100 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 30,000 cases still considered active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. CERB extension: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is looking at extending the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, and is promising an update by the end of the week.

2. Cancelled wage increases: A Liberal MP is pushing to have parliamentarians grill major grocery chain executives on their decision to cancel wage increases for their front-line workers, despite soaring profits amid the ongoing pandemic.

3. 'Political tool': Global Affairs Canada says Russia is using its judicial system as a “political tool” after a U.S.-Canadian citizen was sentenced to 16 years in a maximum security prison colony.

4. Call for resignation: Senator Lillian Dyck is calling for RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to resign or be fired after her comments on systemic racism within the national police force.

5. Anti-Asian racism: Project 1907, a community-led, grassroots data project is trying to fill in gaps by collecting data on racist experiences that Asians in Canada can experience every day.

One more thing…

Pandemic breakups: With divorce and separation proceedings on hold and COVID-19 public health measures still in place in certain areas, some Canadians are stuck living in the same house as their ex amid the pandemic.