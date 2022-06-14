Senior government sources tell CTV News vaccine mandates for domestic travel will be suspended, an Ontario boy who went missing is found dead in a river, and Alberta announces provincial COVID-19 restrictions are set to be lifted. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Vaccine mandates: The federal government will announce that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources tell CTV News.

2. Tragic end to search: An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home over the weekend, police said Monday.

3. 'It was humiliating': A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away were forced to say goodbye over the phone in a lineup at Toronto Pearson International Airport because their connecting flight was cancelled.

4. Van attack sentence: Alek Minassian has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years for Toronto's deadliest attack in history.

5. Alberta reopening: All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.

One more thing…

Hungry, hungry predators: As oceans warm across the globe, marine predators are poised to become more aggressive, which could throw off the ocean's balance, according to new research.