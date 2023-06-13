5 things to know for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The Correctional Service of Canada is reviewing the prison transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo, Donald Trump is set to make a history-making court appearance, and embattled Justice Russell Brown has retired early from the Supreme Court of Canada.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Dire record: Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.

2. Trump's court date: Donald Trump is set to make a court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Miami, marking his second time since April facing a judge on criminal charges.

3. Justice Brown retires: Facing a probe into alleged misconduct, Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire early from the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately.

4. Bernardo transfer: A review into the federal corrections service’s decision to move convicted killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison earlier this month has begun.

5. Treat Williams, 1951-2023: Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died after a motorcycle crash. He was 71.

One more thing...

Nikola Jokic and Canada's Jamal Murray guided the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA title in team history, beating the Heat 94-89 in Game 5.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, looks to pass next to Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)