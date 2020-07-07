TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 106,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 8,700 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Rideau Hall suspect: Police say the man charged with ramming a truck through a gate at Rideau Hall last week was armed with two shotguns, a rifle and a revolver, and threatened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

2. Virus transmission: Physical distancing and frequent handwashing are not enough to fully protect against airborne transmission of the COVID-19 via 'microdroplets,' hundreds of scientists say.

3. Senior aid: Eligible seniors in Canada should finally be receiving their one-time COVID-19 payments this week, a measure first promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in mid-May.

4. Service Canada reopens: The union representing Service Canada Centre workers says a limited number of offices where people can apply in-person for federal benefits including the CERB or OAS, will soon be reopening to the public after closing due to the pandemic.

5. Back to school: Pediatricians are recommending that kids go back to school in September, or risk the growing potential for "long-term physical, emotional, development and academic effects."

One more thing…

Bug out: Remember the millions of cicadas that were expected to emerge in 2020? Well, a larger brood is coming next year.