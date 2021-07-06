TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 41.09 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. New variant: The World Health Organization is keeping its eye on Lambda, a new variant of concern that’s been detected in 29 countries and territories.

2. Church arsons: Indigenous leaders are calling for an end to church arsons, believed to be in response to the confirmation of unmarked graves at residential school sites.

3. Lytton fire: The fire that destroyed the B.C. village of Lytton is believed to have been human-caused, but the investigation is ongoing.

4. Habs do-or-die: The Montreal Canadiens beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in a must-win Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

5. Relief for travellers: Fully vaccinated Canadians no longer need to quarantine for 14 days after returning to their country.

One more thing…

In deep: There's a lot for sale in Ontario for just under $100,000, but there's a catch: it's currently under water.