5 things to know for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

A survivor of the Texas migrant tragedy shares her experience being inside the trailer, "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich is set to have a bail hearing, and details emerge of the death of the daughter of a Toronto Blue Jays coach. Here's what you need to know today.

1. 'They couldn't breathe': A survivor of the deadly migrant tragedy in Texas that killed 53 people shares details of her experience inside the trailer.

2. Bail hearing: "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich is set to appear in an Ottawa court today for a bail hearing after her arrest last week for allegedly breaching one of her bail conditions.

3. AFN controversy: The annual gathering of the Assembly of First Nations is being held this week under a cloud of criticism from its national chief, who has been suspended and denied entry to the meeting.

4. 'Terrible accident': Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, died in a "terrible accident" while tubing in the U.S. this past weekend.

5. Staffing struggles: Businesses across Canada can operate at full capacity again, but many are struggling to find staff to serve their customers.

One more thing…

'It's the real deal': Doctors are warning about a future wave of COVID-19 fuelled by Omicron variants.

A jar full of empty COVID-19 vaccine vials is shown at the Junction Chemist pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on April 6, 2022. Federal health officials are bracing Canadians for another round of COVID-19 vaccines expected to roll out in the fall, and are urging those behind on their boosters to catch up now. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)