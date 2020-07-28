TORONTO -- There have been just more than 114,500 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, and more than 5,836 cases are still considered active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

WE Charity scandal: Documents indicate the public service considered at least 20 organizations to work on the Canada Student Service Grant (CSSG), but many of the organizations were never actually contacted about the project.

Autism breakthrough: Scientists in Toronto have identified something they call "genetic wrinkles" in DNA that could explain why some individuals find themselves on the autistic spectrum.

Take the bus: British Columbia Premier John Horgan says drivers with out-of-province licence plates should consider taking public transit or riding a bicycle if they're feeling harassed by people.

Vaccine race gets political: U.S. President Donald Trump is hoping to get credit for his administration's aggressive push for a vaccine to boost his chances at re-election.

No more 'Windsor hum': A mysterious hum in Windsor, Ont. has finally quieted down after a steel factory just outside neighbouring Detroit halted operations indefinitely.

One more thing…

Parking alley oasis: A group of neighbours in Toronto have teamed up to transform four parking spots into a backyard play area during the COVID-19 pandemic, complete with an outdoor movie theatre and yoga lessons.