TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 63.24 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Journey to Rideau Hall: In the Inuit region of Nunavik in northern Quebec, the family and friends of Canada’s newest Governor General, Mary Simon, swell with pride as they reflect on how far she’s come.

2. Engineering updates: In the wake of a devastating tornado that displaced more than 100 residents in southern Ontario earlier this month, engineering experts are calling for Canada’s building codes to be updated to include more protections against such natural disasters.

3. 'Never seen before': The BC Wildfire Service says, while the overall number of active wildfires is trending down, the number of wildfires of note is nevertheless an unprecedented 40.

4. Respiratory virus: As social distancing and travel restrictions relax amid declining COVID-19 infection rates, doctors are cautioning about a potential off-season resurgence of respiratory syncytial virus, which tends to affect infants and older adults.

5. Silver and gold: For Olympians who dream of winning a gold medal, falling just short can feel like missing the opportunity of a lifetime.

One more thing…

'Keep it up': American pop star Pink offered to pay the fines given to the Norwegian women’s beach handball team for their decision to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms.