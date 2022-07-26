5 things to know for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Pope Francis continues his visit to Canada with a public mass, Hockey Canada officials get set for parliamentary hearings, and Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for Conservative party leader. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Pope Francis, Day 3: Tens of thousands of people are expected to fill Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium today to take part in a public mass with Pope Francis.

2. 'A message of hope': Indigenous leaders, activists and others are reacting to an apology by Pope Francis for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system. Some recognize it as a historic event, while others urge more action.

3. Hockey Canada hearings: More Hockey Canada officials are set to appear before a parliamentary committee this week amid allegations that players from two world junior teams committed group sexual assaults in 2003 and 2018.

4. 'Desecration': Minister of National Defence Anita Anand cries foul after images emerge of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier draped with flags.

5. Conservative endorsement: Former prime minister Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre to be the Conservative Party of Canada's next leader.

One more thing…

Glaciers vanishing: Alps glaciers are on track for their highest mass losses in at least 60 years of record keeping, data shows.

A group of mountaineers walk roped on the ice of the Swiss Aletsch glacier, the longest glacier in Europe,, July 21, 2020. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)