TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 111,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 97,000 cases considered recovered. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Quebec manhunt ends: Quebec provincial police say they've located the body of a man who appears to be Martin Carpentier, the subject of a manhunt lasting nearly two weeks after his two young daughters were found dead.

2. B.C. modelling: The latest COVID-19 modelling data suggests British Columbia is at risk of suffering an "explosive growth" in cases, health officials warned Monday.

3. Conservative questioning: The Conservatives accused the Liberal government during question period of either "corruption or ignorance" Monday as they pressed for more answers around a decision to hand control of a student grant program to WE Charity, which has longtime ties to the Trudeau family.

4. Anti-mask rallies: Rallies decrying mandatory mask policies were held in several Canadian cities on Sunday, with protesters calling for “freedom of choice” despite concerns of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in several provinces.

5. Travel tips: For Canadians contemplating a trip amid the pandemic, here's what you need to know if you are considering holidaying in Canada or abroad right now.

One more thing…

Childbirth in a coma: A New Hampshire woman is thankful she and her newborn baby girl are on the road to recovery after she gave birth while in a coma due to a COVID-19 infection.