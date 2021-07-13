TORONTO -- Canada has fully vaccinated 50.06 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Residential schools: Another devastating discovery of 160 'undocumented and unmarked' graves has been found near a B.C. residential school site.

2. Lytton fire: In an update on the investigation into a devastating fire in Lytton, B.C., police said Monday they are looking at two possible points of origin.

3. Mix and match: Canadian officials and doctors are defending sanctioning the mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines, after the World Health Organization’s chief scientist issued a new caution on the practice in a conversation about booster shots.

4. Excess deaths: Overdose deaths and alcohol-related fatalities increased among Canadians under 65 during the COVID-19 pandemic due to extended lockdowns and isolation, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

5. Vaccine donation: The federal government will donate 17.7 million COVID-19 vaccines to the global vaccine-sharing network COVAX and match Canadians' donations to UNICEF’s vaccination fundraising campaign to bolster international supply.

One more thing…

Sky high: Space tourism looks set to grow by leaps and bounds as companies such as Virgin Galactic begin ferrying private citizens to space, but some researchers are sounding the alarm on the environmental impact of all those rocket launches.