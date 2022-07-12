5 things to know for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Via Rail service will continue after the company and workers reach a last-minute agreement, a woman suffering from long-haul COVID-19 has begun the process for medically assisted death, and NASA unveils the first image from the James Webb Space Telescope. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Strike averted: A tentative agreement was reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday, as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.

2. Charge update to murder: Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.

3. Exclusive: Facing charge: A CTV National News investigation has uncovered that a refugee organization in the Toronto area has been sending families out to find their first home with a real estate agent who’s currently facing a sexual assault charge.

4. 'No cure': Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. She says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.

5. 'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.

One more thing…

Far out: The first image from NASA's new space telescope unveiled Monday is chock-full of galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.

This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. (NASA/ESA/CSA via AP)