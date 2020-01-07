TORONTO -- A senior government official has confirmed that Canadian troops in Iraq have been moved to secure bases amid unrest in the region. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. NATO mission: Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan says the U.S. did not provide Canada with the details of its targeted airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani -- despite the presence of Canadian troops in the region.

2. Citizens detained: The Council on American-Islamic Relations says dozens of Canadians and Americans of Iranian descent were held and interrogated at a U.S. border crossing in B.C. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington.

3. Dementia diagnosis: CTV News Channel anchor Marcia MacMillan is sharing the story of her mother's life with dementia as a message of hope and to raise awareness.

4. Australia bushfires: Australian air force pilots are sharing videos of their rescue planes flying through thick, red-smoke-filled skies above the country's wildfires as another heat wave threatens to worsen conditions.

5. Healthy TV: A new study has found that children were nearly three times more likely to make healthier food choices after watching a cooking show featuring healthy meals.

One more thing…

Punta Ventana: A natural rock formation in Puerto Rico that has turned into a popular tourist attraction appears to have been destroyed by a 5.8-magnitute earthquake.