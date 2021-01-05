TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 611,400 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 16,000 associated deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Travel abroad: Two more politicians have joined the growing list of officials under fire for travelling internationally during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

2. COVID-19 in prisons: Inmates across Canada are speaking out as COVID-19 infections spread within federal and provincial correctional facilities, with prisoner advocates saying the situation is only getting worse.

3. Vaccine rollout: Health experts, seniors advocacy groups, and the federal government are urging provinces to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations as coronavirus infections surge following the holiday season.

4. Georgia runoff: U.S. president-elect Joe Biden on Monday told Georgia Democrats they had the power to "chart the course" for a generation as President Donald Trump urged Republican voters to "swamp" the polls ahead of Tuesday's runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

5. Zoom meeting hacked: The Giller Foundation's first book club event was cut short after hackers disrupted the virtual interview, according to the foundation.

Going for gold: After beating Russia 5-0 in semifinal action, Canada will defend its title against the United States in the gold-medal game on Tuesday.