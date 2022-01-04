TORONTO -- The federal government is set to provide an update on a child welfare compensation deal, Flight 752 victims' families discuss damages, and scientists may have isolated a biomarker for depression. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Compensation deal: The federal government and Indigenous child welfare advocates will provide an update today on their newly reached agreement for compensation and long-term reform of First Nations Child and Family Services.

2. Flight 752: Family members of victims in the Iranian military's downing of a passenger jet two years ago, along with their legal team, are holding a news conference today to discuss a court decision that awarded them millions.

3. Silicon Valley lessons: The fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could offer Silicon Valley's culture of hubris and hype some valuable lessons.

4. Depression research: Scientists believe they’ve discovered a biomarker for depression, a discovery that could lead to a blood test capable of determining the effectiveness of various antidepressant medications.

5. School closures: With schools across the country delaying students' return to the classroom, experts are suggesting parents prepare their kids with coping strategies to deal with ongoing pandemic-related stressors.

One more thing…

New Year babies: A team of scientists in Israel built a “Fish Operated Vehicle” and taught six goldfish to drive on land.