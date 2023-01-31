5 things to know for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

A short-lived cold snap is headed for Eastern Canada, an Ontario family is reeling after a deadly fire, and 'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Punch in the face': The beginning of February is expected to bring Arctic-like temperatures across much of Eastern Canada, thanks to frigid air from the polar vortex.

2. Family reeling: A family in the remote community of Peawanuck, Ont., is dealing not only with the death of their young daughter, but the loss of everything they owned in a house fire.

3. Indoor ride's out: After 37 years, the West Edmonton Mall's Mindbender roller coaster is being decommissioned and removed.

4. Parks reservations: This year, Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas across the country in March.

5. Cindy Williams: Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in the '70s and '80s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the beloved sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died at age 75.

One more thing…

Milk: Here's why adding a bit of milk to your morning coffee might be good for you.

A recent study from the University of Copenhagen says adding milk to coffee may be anti-inflammatory. (Pexels)