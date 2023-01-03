5 things to know for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' COVID testing requirements on passengers from China
Beijing blasted testing requirements on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during an NFL game, Connor Bedard breaks five records en route to lifting Canada to the world junior hockey semifinals, and actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after a snow plow accident. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. 'Please pray for our brother': Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was subsequently suspended.
2. Bedard bedazzles: Canada is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship after Connor Bedard scores in overtime on an incredible individual effort as the tournament hosts defeat Slovakia.
3. Snow plow accident: Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, a representative for the actor said, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.
4. 'Unacceptable' testing: Beijing blasted testing requirements on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved -- which include Canada -- based on reciprocity.
5. Foreign homebuyers: Canada's temporary ban on foreign homebuyers is now in effect, barring commercial enterprises and individuals outside of Canada from buying residential properties in the country. Here's everything you need to know.
One more thing…
Death from above: How drone warfare is shaping the battlefield in Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers watch drone feeds from an underground command center in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. The Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology says his country has bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and is now developing air-to-air combat ones that can attack the drones Russia is using against Ukrainians. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Canada is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. Connor Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on an incredible individual effort as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3 on Monday.
CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen weighs in on Prince Harry’s soon-to-be released interviews ahead of the launch of his memoir.
Drone warfare has been a calling card of the invasion of Ukraine, with the autonomous aerial vehicles being used on both sides of the conflict to devastating effect.
A global ransomware operator issued an apology and offered to unlock the data targeted in a ransomware attack on Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, a move cybersecurity experts say is rare, if not unprecedented, for the infamous group.
Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Legendary Quebec chanteuse Celine Dion has been snubbed by Rolling Stone magazine. For many fans, Dion was a glaring omission from the magazine’s ranking of the 200 greatest singers of all time, published Sunday.
There will be no new books or plays added to the public domain in Canada until 2043 after the government squeezed in a change to copyright laws just before the end of 2022.
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
A grassroots effort continues in Winnipeg to try and identify one of four women believed to have been killed by an alleged serial killer.
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
Two helicopters collided in mid-air near a popular tourist attraction in Australia's Gold Coast region on Monday, killing four people and critically injuring three more, authorities said.
Prosecutors plan to seek a decades-long prison sentence for a man who is expected to plead guilty this week to opening fire in a subway car and wounding 10 riders in an attack that shocked New York City.
The House Jan. 6 committee is shutting down, having completed a whirlwind 18-month investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection and sent its work to the Justice Department along with a recommendation for prosecuting former president Donald Trump.
For a second day, lines of people wanting to honour Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's service to the Catholic church snaked around St. Peter's Square on Tuesday to view the late retired pontiff's body.
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
European Union nations will try again on Wednesday to mold a coordinated approach on if and how authorities should check incoming airline passengers from China for any new COVID-19 variants after several member nations announced individual efforts over the past week.
A new study looking at the brain activity of mice is hoping to shed some light on why some people's hearing starts to go as they grow older.
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
Gangsta Boo, a Southern rapper who was a former member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, has died. She was 43.
The son of actress Angela Bassett has issued an apology after receiving backlash for a viral video of him telling his parents that actor Michael B. Jordan had died.
Customers may notice takeout containers, straws and other items being swapped for greener alternatives in the new year as Canada's food service industry adjusts to the phase-in of a federal law that aims to eventually remove many single-use plastics from the market altogether.
Canada's Industry Minister says he will render his decision on Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. only after there is clarity in the ongoing legal battle.
The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island's minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.
Michigan's Lake Superior State University has released its annual list, amassed from submissions from around the world, which highlights phrases or words that its judges deem misused, overused -- or simply useless. "GOAT," along with "inflection point," "quiet quitting" and "gaslighting" makes an appearance on the list.
Financial experts say people should be ready for unexpected events like power outages, weather interruptions and other disasters that can inflict chaos and take a financial toll -- often with little warning. Here are steps you can take to make sure you're ready for the next emergency.
The time has come to usher in another January and another year. Whether you're a master goal-setter or just someone who wants to start 2023 on a positive note, CTV shares expert tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions.
Scott Stallings received an invitation to the Masters, and the Georgia resident most likely will be there -- as a guest of the PGA Tour player by the same name for whom the coveted invitation was intended.
Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday.
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
Jeddah-born athlete Dania Akeel is preparing for her second tilt at the infamous Dakar Rally, one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races.