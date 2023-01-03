5 things to know for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

5 things to know for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during an NFL game, Connor Bedard breaks five records en route to lifting Canada to the world junior hockey semifinals, and actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following a snow plow accident. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social