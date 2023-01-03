5 things to know for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during an NFL game, Connor Bedard breaks five records en route to lifting Canada to the world junior hockey semifinals, and actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after a snow plow accident. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Please pray for our brother': Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was subsequently suspended.

2. Bedard bedazzles: Canada is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship after Connor Bedard scores in overtime on an incredible individual effort as the tournament hosts defeat Slovakia.

3. Snow plow accident: Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, a representative for the actor said, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

4. 'Unacceptable' testing: Beijing blasted testing requirements on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved -- which include Canada -- based on reciprocity.

5. Foreign homebuyers: Canada's temporary ban on foreign homebuyers is now in effect, barring commercial enterprises and individuals outside of Canada from buying residential properties in the country. Here's everything you need to know.

One more thing…

Death from above: How drone warfare is shaping the battlefield in Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers watch drone feeds from an underground command center in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. The Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology says his country has bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and is now developing air-to-air combat ones that can attack the drones Russia is using against Ukrainians. (AP Photo/Libkos)