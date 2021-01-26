TORONTO -- Canada has delivered more than 745,500 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 90,000 second doses. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Proud Boys motion: On the proposal of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, members of Parliament unanimously agreed Monday to call on the federal government to declare the Proud Boys a "terrorist entity."

2. Beyak retires: Facing a call for her colleagues to expel her from the Senate, Sen. Lynn Beyak announced she is retiring effective Monday. Her departure comes three years before her mandatory retirement.

3. MP expelled: MP Ramesh Sangha has been removed from the Liberal caucus over allegedly "baseless and dangerous accusations against a number of his caucus colleagues," according to Liberal Whip Mark Holland's office.

4. First Nations virus cases: As Canada passes a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indigenous communities are battling twin crises -- the coronavirus and systemic social and racial inequalities.

5. Mental health: A Saskatchewan farmer is speaking out about a crushing workload and his struggles with his mental health, an issue that affects countless farmers in Canada.

One more thing…

Luxury vaccine trips: As some companies offer luxury overseas vacations for the ultra-rich to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, at least one expert in the fields of luxury travel and medicine has serious ethical concerns about such trips.