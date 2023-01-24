5 things to know for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won't say if Canada will send German-made battle tanks to Ukraine, another deadly mass shooting in California, and the WHO says five billion people are at risk due to trans fats. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Tanks to Ukraine: As Poland readies to provide Ukraine with German-made battle tanks amid signals Germany wouldn't stand in the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government has "nothing to announce" at this time.

2. Another California shooting: Multiple people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said.

3. Backlog update: As the PM's cabinet meets for a second day, Families Minister Karina Gould is set to update the situation on passport offices, which were snowed under by renewal applications when COVID-19 restrictions eased last year.

4. Trans fat risk: Five billion people are at an increased risk of heart disease and death due to trans fat, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.

5. Oscar noms: It's that time of year again, the day the entertainment world learns the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards.

One more thing...

Why doctors say breast cancer screenings need to happen at a younger age, especially for Black people.

In the U.S., Black women are 40 per cent more likely to die from breast cancer and the figure has remained that high for over a decade, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). (Pexels)