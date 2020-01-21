TORONTO -- As new information emerges about a coronavirus that has infected hundreds and been linked to at least six deaths in China, Canada's chief public health officer is advising caution. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Coronavirus explained: China has confirmed more than 200 cases of a new coronavirus, and five other cases have been reported in South Korea, Japan and Thailand. Here's what you should know about the illness.

2. Trump impeachment: U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is set to unfold at the Senate, but the man at the centre of it won't be in the room. In fact, Trump won't even be on the same continent as his prosecutors.

3. Pipeline protests: Climate activists in Vancouver Island disrupted the office of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in hopes of pressuring the government into halting a pipeline project through the Wet'suwet'en First Nation territory.

4. N.L. storm: Newfoundlanders are known for their hospitality and have been lending a helping hand to their neighbours with so-called "shovel brigades" as cleanup continues from Friday's massive blizzard.

5. Loved at the library: Bookworms made this memoir the most-borrowed library book of 2019 in some of Canada's biggest cities.

One more thing…

Royal riff: Despite giving up their royal titles, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about royal names.