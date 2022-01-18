A small group of Canadian special forces have been deployed to Ukraine, health experts dispute Beijing's Omicron case came from a Canadian parcel and Leylah Fernandez's run at the Australian Open ends early. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Special forces: A small group of Canadian special forces has been deployed to Ukraine amid concerns about armed conflict with Russia, CTV News has confirmed.

2. COVID-19 mail: Chinese officials alleged that Beijing's first case of the Omicron variant may have travelled to the city through a piece of mail from Canada, but experts tell CTV News that the claim doesn't add up.

3. Australian Open: There will be no Australian Open fairytale for Leylah Fernandez this year after the Canadian teenager was ousted in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament by Maddie Inglis on Tuesday.

4. Maxwell case: Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer fight to keep the names of eight 'John Does' secret and will leave it to the court to decide whether the names should be unsealed, according to a letter to a U.S. federal judge.

5. Boy hero: Ottawa paramedics are thanking an eight-year-old boy for saving an elderly man who was found almost completely buried in snow during a blizzard.

One more thing…

Hockey icon: Canadian Willie O’Ree, the NHL's first black player who entered the league in 1958 and the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018, will have his No. 22 jersey retired by the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.