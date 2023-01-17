5 things to know for Thursday, January 17, 2023

BREAKING | Annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December.
A Canadian medic serving in Ukraine is killed in action, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is looking 'carefully' at a letter calling for bail system reforms, and two men face charges in the deaths of four members of the same family who froze while trying to cross from Canada into the U.S. Here's what you need to know to start the day.
1. Canadian medic killed: A Canadian medic serving in Ukraine has been killed in action, according to his family, and is being mourned by members of Ukraine's foreign legion.
2. Bail reform: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is looking "carefully" and "quickly" at a letter from Canada's premiers calling for reforms to the country's bail system.
3.Cost of living: Statistics Canada will release its inflation report for December this morning. The federal agency's consumer price index report will provide insight on how quickly prices rose last month as Canada continues to struggle with decades-high inflation.
4. Charges in border deaths: Two men are facing a raft of charges, including human trafficking, in the deaths of four members of the same family who froze while trying to cross from Canada into the United States almost a year ago, police in India said Monday.
5. NDP retreat: At a three-day gathering in Ottawa this week, New Democrat members of Parliament are expected to focus discussions on getting more wins out of their confidence-and-supply agreement with the federal Liberals.
One more thing…
Online scam: An Ontario senior loses more than $40,000 in an antivirus phishing scam.
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.
Quebec provincial police have found the bodies of three people at the site of last Thursday's explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal. The SQ confirmed the people's remains were found Monday in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, one day after the community came together at their local church to comfort each other and pray for the victims' families.
A whistle, a pocket watch and DNA analysis helped a Canadian Forces forensic team identify the remains of a Vancouver soldier more than 100 years after he died in France.
Global Affairs Canada plans to install a plaque commemorating Canada's evacuation of Afghans and embassy staff when its capital Kabul fell to the Taliban, but critics argue that sends the wrong message.
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
More than 2,000 'anomalies' were found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan, but excavations or core samples will be needed to determine if they are unmarked graves.
Two men are facing a raft of charges, including human trafficking, in the deaths of four members of the same family who froze while trying to cross from Canada into the United States almost a year ago, police in India said Monday.
A bail hearing is scheduled today in Saskatchewan for two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions.
A small airplane crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.
More than two dozen sheriffs around Illinois, including in Kane and McHenry counties, said they won't enforce the state's new bans on assault weapons by checking for compliance or arresting offenders.
Islamist fighters from al Shabaab on Tuesday stormed a military base in a part of central Somalia they were forced from last year, killing at least seven soldiers, including the base commander, an officer said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he will appoint a regional official as the new defence minister following the resignation of the much-criticized Christine Lambrecht.
The British government said Monday it will block a new law that makes it easier for people in Scotland to legally change their gender, sparking conflict with transgender rights advocates and the nationalist Scottish administration in Edinburgh.
Nepalese authorities on Tuesday began returning to families the bodies of plane crash victims and were sending the aircraft's data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country's deadliest air disaster in 30 years.
At a three-day retreat in Ottawa this week, New Democrat members of Parliament are expected to focus discussions on getting more wins out of their confidence-and-supply agreement with the federal Liberals.
Global Affairs Canada plans to install a plaque commemorating Canada's evacuation of Afghans and embassy staff when its capital Kabul fell to the Taliban, but critics argue that sends the wrong message.
As Ontario moves to allow private clinics to perform more surgeries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he'll be watching to ensure the principles of Canada's universal public system are respected. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for Trudeau to make provinces protecting the public system a condition of any future increase to the federal health transfer.
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
As pressure continues to mount on hospital emergency rooms in Nova Scotia, staffing levels at a major Halifax emergency department are being described as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees by their union.
Yukon is lifting its COVID-19 public health emergency declaration nearly three years after putting it in place to slow the spread of the global pandemic in the territory.
Scientists have identified a tiny new species of dwarf boa living in the Ecuadorian Amazon that even a snake hater could love: These small reptiles are just a foot long.
First, it was disposable cameras. Then it was low-rise jeans. Now, Gen-Z's latest 'vintage' obsession is the flip phone -- that mid-1990s-era phone that has suddenly become oh so popular.
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
The Mandalorian and Grogu are back in action.
Making his first speaking appearance since #MeToo-era allegations derailed his career, actor Kevin Spacey used a colourful Italian term to thank the National Cinema Museum in the northern city of Turin Monday for having the courage to invite him.
A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will be held next weekend at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of her father, Elvis Presley.
World shares were mostly lower Tuesday after China reported its economy expanded at a three per cent pace last year, less than half 2021's rate.
China's economic growth fell to its second-lowest level in at least four decades last year under pressure from anti-virus controls and a real estate slump, but activity is reviving after restrictions that kept millions of people at home and sparked protests were lifted.
More than 70 per cent of Canadian consumers and two thirds of business firms think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, according to Bank of Canada surveys.
With children back in school and day care after the holidays, weary parents fear what illness awaits them next during this brutal respiratory virus season.
According to a recent report by U-Haul, a truck rental company, New Brunswick saw the largest growth of one-way U-Haul traffic in 2022.
Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini before managing to pull out a triumph across more than four epic hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open's first round.
Scorching heat halted outdoor matches, sent fans scurrying for shade and tested the endurance of players on a sweltering second day at the Australian Open, before rain took over to ensure a stop-start evening session at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.
Russian and Belarusian flags have been banned from the Melbourne Park precinct during the Australian Open after a complaint from the Ukraine ambassador to the country, a move that the Russian embassy described as 'regrettable.'
While still grappling with the fallout from a company he did take private, beleaguered billionaire Elon Musk is now facing a trial over a company he didn't.
Public transit systems across Canada are grappling with revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in many cases, reduced ridership has been slower to rebound than anticipated.