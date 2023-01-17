5 things to know for Thursday, January 17, 2023

A Canadian medic serving in Ukraine is killed in action, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is looking 'carefully' at a letter calling for bail system reforms, and two men face charges in the deaths of four members of the same family who froze while trying to cross from Canada into the U.S. Here's what you need to know to start the day.

1. Canadian medic killed: A Canadian medic serving in Ukraine has been killed in action, according to his family, and is being mourned by members of Ukraine's foreign legion.

2. Bail reform: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is looking "carefully" and "quickly" at a letter from Canada's premiers calling for reforms to the country's bail system.

3.Cost of living: Statistics Canada will release its inflation report for December this morning. The federal agency's consumer price index report will provide insight on how quickly prices rose last month as Canada continues to struggle with decades-high inflation.

4. Charges in border deaths: Two men are facing a raft of charges, including human trafficking, in the deaths of four members of the same family who froze while trying to cross from Canada into the United States almost a year ago, police in India said Monday.

5. NDP retreat: At a three-day gathering in Ottawa this week, New Democrat members of Parliament are expected to focus discussions on getting more wins out of their confidence-and-supply agreement with the federal Liberals.

One more thing…

Online scam: An Ontario senior loses more than $40,000 in an antivirus phishing scam.

A computer keyboard is seen in this stock photo. (Alena Darmel/Pexels)