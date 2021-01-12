TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 668,100 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 17,000 associated deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Cabinet shuffle: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to shuffle his cabinet Tuesday, sparked by the departure of Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains.

2. Antibody survey: Statistics Canada is mailing pinprick blood tests to 48,000 Canadians to gauge prevalence of COVID-19 across the country.

3. Queue jumping?: Public relations executives and hospital staff on leave are among the fewer than one per cent of Canadians who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, even though they often have little to no contact with patients.

4. Racism in medicine: It's long overdue for the Canadian medical field to stop dragging its feet to address disparities for Black patients, anti-racism medical experts wrote for the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

5. Masks outdoors: As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across much of the country, some experts are advising Canadians to wear face masks while outdoors.

One more thing…

Animal lover: An 11-year-old Ontario boy who raises money for rescue animals every year on his birthday, has raised more than $40,000 and started a non-profit to help as many animals as he can.