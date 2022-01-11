TORONTO -- Ontario students head back to classrooms next week, Quebec's public health chief resigns, and paramedic services in many areas are maxed out as Omicron spreads. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Stepping down: Quebec Premier François Legault is set to hold a press conference today after the province's public health chief stepped down Monday, admitting a recent "erosion" in public trust.

2. Back to school: Ontario schools will reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17, a spokesperson for the Doug Ford government confirmed.

3. First responders: Strains on the health-care system caused by the Omicron variant are increasingly seeing paramedics off sick or tied up with patients on stretchers in hospital emergency rooms.

4. Best masks: As the Omicron variant continues its rapid spread, medical experts are recommending the use of respirator masks, which are more effective at filtering out particles in the air.

5. Deaths abroad: Mexico tops the list of countries with the highest number of Canadians murdered abroad since 2016, according to internal documents from Global Affairs Canada.

One more thing…

Kidney stones: Rising temperatures from climate change will lead to more kidney stone cases, a new study has found.